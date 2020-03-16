Harry Styles Debuts ‘Cherry’, ‘To Be So Lonely’ During Intimate NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Harry Styles doing the “Tiny Desk Concert” is everything we needed and more.

On Monday, NPR released the latest edition of their long-running “Tiny Desk Concert” series featuring the former One Direction member, during which he performed stripped-down versions of songs from his sophomore solo album Fine Line.

Joined by his bandmates, Styles kicked off his intimate performance with the track “Cherry”, which the musician had previously revealed was about an ex-girlfriend.

Up next on the setlist was “Watermelon Sugar”, but before he showed off his impressive vocals, the 26-year-old revealed the inspiration behind the funky track.

“It’s kind of about that initial, I guess, euphoria of when you start seeing someone, you first start sleeping with someone or just being around someone and you have that kind of excitement about,” he said.

“I have to come into NPR more often. It’s nice here,” Styles said after receiving a round of applause for his pitch-perfect performance.

After surprising the audience with a debut performance of his song “To Be So Lonely,” the “Lights Up” singer wrapped up his concert with his hit track “Adore You”.

Before he began, Styles acknowledged the unique location of his show.

“It’s kind of funny to do…I’ve never really done a show like this,” he shared. “It just feels like you’re in the way of you working, so I apologize.”

Check out Styles’ full “Tiny Desk Concert” above.