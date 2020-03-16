The Killers Frontman Brandon Flowers Performs 20 Seconds Of ‘Mr. Brightside’ While Washing His Hands

Brandon Flowers is a shining example of washing your hands.

Amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, The Killers frontman took to Twitter on Sunday evening to share an easy way to remember to wash your hands for the World Health Organization’s recommended 20-second scrub.

While singing through “Happy Birthday” twice is the easiest, and recommended, length of washing to combat those germs, Flowers offers an alternative – the Killers’ classic “Mr. Brightside”.

In a clip shared to Twitter, Flowers is seen singing the tune to himself in a mirror while getting his hands nice and lathered in soap and water.

“But this is,” the rock group captioned the video, in reference to the edited video making rounds over the weekend of a neighbourhood in Italy – who sang Italy’s national anthem from their balconies – with the footage edited to make it appear they were singing “Mr. Brightside” during Italy’s nationwide quarantine.

The fake video was also edited to make it seem like the neighbourhood was singing Katy Perry, Madonna and others. They captioned their debunked clip, “This isn’t real.”