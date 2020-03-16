Vanessa Paradis Defends Ex Johnny Depp Amid Domestic Violence Allegations From Amber Heard

Vanessa Paradis is standing by her ex Johnny Depp.

The model/actress, 47, who shares two children with “Pirates Of The Caribbean” actor, filed a declaration in the defamation case Depp filed against ex-wife Amber Heard after she made claims of domestic abuse against Depp during their two years of marriage.

RELATED: Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp In Amber Heard Defamation Suit: ‘He Is Always Kind To Everyone’

“I work as a musician, singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion model. I have known Johnny Depp for more than 25 years. We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father,” Paradis wrote in a document obtained by The Blast. “On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we’ve seen.”

“I am aware of the allegations which Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny of for more than 4 years now. This is nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me,” she continued. “I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing, and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately, people have gone on believing these false facts.”

RELATED: Winona Ryder Defends Johnny Depp In Court Declaration For Amber Heard Defamation Case: ‘He Was Never Violent’

”This is so upsetting as he has helped so many persons in his personal and professional life, with kindness and generosity.”

Paradis and Depp were linked from 1998 to 2012 and have two kids together, Lily-Rose, 20, and Jack, 17.

Another one of Depp’s exes, Winona Ryder and friend/co-star Penelope Cruz have also spoken out in support of the actor.