Intruder Arrested After Walking Through Front Doors Of Jennifer Lawrence’s Los Angeles Home

An intruder reportedly walked into Jennifer Lawrence’s home Sunday night.

According to TMZ, the woman strolled through the front doors at the actress’s Los Angeles-area house around 9:15 p.m.

The publication claimed the doors were not locked.

TMZ reported the woman was arrested for misdemeanour trespassing.

LAPD then confirmed to E! News that they responded to a trespassing call at that time and had arrested a 23-year-old female.

A source told the publication security “restrained the suspect” before she made any contact with Lawrence, who was said to have been home at the time.

The source also said the actress’s husband, Cooke Maroney, was there.

Despite TMZ sources saying the intruder wanted to meet Lawrence, an insider told E!, “The girl didn’t want to meet Jen.”

