Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Released From Hospital In Australia Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are back in their rented home in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus.

The couple revealed their diagnoses last Wednesday on social media, announcing that they were in hospital in Queensland.

ET Canada has confirmed that Hanks and Wilson have been released from hospital and are now under quarantine in the house they’re renting Down Under.

The couple were in Australia for pre-production on the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, which Hanks is set to star in.

While in hospital, Hanks and Wilson provided updates on Instagram about their condition.

On Sunday, Hanks thanked all the “helpers” who have been making sure others are okay throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.