‘The Matrix’ Reboot Shuts Down Production Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Warner Bros. has shut down production on the upcoming fourth film in “The Matrix” franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, shooting of the movie has been put on hold indefinitely.

The reboot had been filming in San Francisco, but had moved production to Berlin in early March for the remainder of the shoot.

The move comes after Warner Bros. stopped production on a number of other high-profile projects, including the third “Fantastic Beasts” film and the upcoming “The Batman”, which was filming in London.

“The Matrix 4” is set to star returning cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra and more.

The film is currently slated for release on May 21, 2021.