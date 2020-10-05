‘The Matrix’ Sequel Moves Up To December 2021 Release

Some good news for movie fans. In the wake of several films pushing their release dates back, the newest addition to “The Matrix” movie franchise has moved up a few months.

The fourth installment of the sci-fi action series will now be released on December 22, 2021. The film was originally slated for an April 2022 release.

RELATED: ‘Matrix 4’ Films Eye-Popping Aerial Stunt Atop San Francisco Skyscrapers

The reboot had been filming in San Francisco, but had moved production to Berlin for the remainder of the shoot.

The move comes after Warner Bros. pushed back the release dates of “The Batman” and “Dune” to next year.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Spotted Filming ‘Matrix 4’ In San Francisco

“The Matrix 4” is set to star returning cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra and more.