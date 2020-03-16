Inspiring Teen From Jamaica Gets Emotional After Wowing ‘American Idol’ Judges With Stunning Performance

An inspiring teen from Jamaica wowed the judges during the latest instalment of “American Idol”.

Jahzan, 18, belted out Clean Bandit’s “Rockabye” as her mom danced beside her, before showing off her impressive vocals to Demi Lovato’s “Warrior”.

She then explained how her mom, who is in the performing arts, taught her how to sing.

Katy Perry gushed after Lionel Richie handed the emotional teen a tissue, “It’s okay, we’re here to help you out! You did great. To me you sound like a combination of Toni Braxton, Cher and Shakira.”

“There’s something real interesting in your voice. You just gave us a 10, I would like to dial it down to a seven.”

Luke Bryan added, “You sound very different and unique. We’re going to coach you up in my opinion quite a bit, it’s just going to make you a much better singer.”

Jahzan, unsurprisingly, nabbed herself a golden ticket to Hollywood. See her and her mom’s adorable reaction in the clip above.