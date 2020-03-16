Meghan McCain Tears Into Donald Trump Over ‘Mixed Messaging’ On Coronavirus

Meghan McCain is not happy with the American government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

On Monday’s episode of “The View” the conservative co-host tore into Donald Trump and the White House for their handling of the situation and their “mix messaging.”

“There's clear a sheer distrust of the government on a level I don't think I even realized," says @MeghanMcCain. "The mixed messaging coming out of the White House right now is not only irresponsible, but it's downright dangerous." "Lead by example." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/72ET4CZ5lh — The View (@TheView) March 16, 2020

“You have Devin Nunes going on TV saying it’s okay, go socialize, hug people, it’s fine,” McCain said, referencing the Republican congressman’s recent TV appearance. “We have the President of the United States, who can’t even handle not shaking hand during a press conference.”

McCain continued, “Lead by example and I’m not seeing a lot of profiles in courage coming out of the White House right now. I think that’s what’s stoking anxiety. I’ve only seen panicking to the nth degree, hoarding toilet paper or complete delusion with a bunch of millennials going out partying at bars.

“I was furious about this over the weekend because I stayed inside with my husband all weekend, if you don’t care about your own health, care about your parents’ health, care about your grandparents’ health, care about people over 60 because what you’re doing is compromising everyone and there seems to be no in-between,” she added.

Not quite finished, McCain went on to say, “There seems to be no calming of what’s going on,” she added. “I do think it starts at the top and if you have people saying Jared Kushner’s in charge, sorry if I don’t think that’s gonna handle everything well. If you can’t even get through a press conference without shaking hands and putting yourself in a position where you too could be compromised … there’s mixed messaging all the way around which is adding to the chaos.”