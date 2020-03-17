Idris Elba Goes Live On Twitter To Share An Update After Revealing Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba is the latest star to catch the coronavirus.

In a video post Monday on Twitter, the “Luther” actor revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19, but assures fans that he is feeling fine and has “no symptoms so far.”

RELATED: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Released From Hospital In Australia Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

The actor is currently in self-isolation and in the video her urged fans to “stay home” and “be pragmatic.”

Elba also told fans that his family has not exhibited symptoms and explained that he got tested after learning on Friday he had come into contact with another person who tested positive. He immediately placed himself under self-isolation and sought out a test.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Tears Into Donald Trump Over ‘Mixed Messaging’ On Coronavirus

The news comes after Elba was recently at the WE Day 2020 event in London on March 4, along with Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Sophie Trudeau tested positive for the virus on Friday and the Prime Minister is in self-isolation where he is working from home.

Other stars, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, have also been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last week.

After news broke of Elba’s diagnosis, celebs shared their well-wishes on social media.

Ugh. Stay safe and strong, we're with you!! ♥️ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 16, 2020

“Take care of yourself, bruh. Thanks for sharing,” Sterling K Brown responded.

Laverne Cox tweeted, “Be well @idriselba and thanks for sharing this needed message.”

Maybe thoughts and prayers aren’t entirely in fashion but I’d love for all you praying sorts to pray for my friend @idriselba, one of the greatest guys I know, AND to practice as much social distancing as you possibly can in the following weeks. Love you, Idris. ❤️🙏❤️ https://t.co/etr36BpZm5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 16, 2020

This is worth watching. Much respect for @idriselba getting the message out. Wishing him all the best. #StopTheSpread https://t.co/ICbnA0CVOo — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 16, 2020

On Tuesday, Elba returned to Twitter for a live update. In two separate videos, the actor opens up about overcoming his reluctance to come forward with his diagnosis due to concerns he might be stigmatized. When he saw Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson being so transparent about their diagnoses, he felt inspired to come forward himself.

You can watch Elba’s videos below: