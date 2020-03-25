Idris Elba Shares Health Update After Revealing Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘Okay So Far With No Changes’

Idris Elba is sharing a health update with fans after revealing he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Currently still quarantine,” the actor wrote in a tweet he issued on Wednesday. “Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this,” he wrote, expressing his desire to “go home to London.”

Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. 🤔At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe pic.twitter.com/M9wppoSa7i — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 25, 2020

In a video posted last week on Twitter, the “Luther” actor revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but assures fans that he is feeling fine and has “no symptoms so far.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

The actor is currently in self-isolation and in the video her urged fans to “stay home” and “be pragmatic.”

Elba also told fans that his family has not exhibited symptoms and explained that he got tested after learning on Friday he had come in contact with another person who tested positive. He immediately placed himself under self-isolation and sought out a test.

The news comes after Elba was recently at the WE Day 2020 event in London on March 4, along with Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Sophie tested positive for the virus on Friday and the prime minister is in self-isolation as he works from home.

Other stars, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the past week.

After news broke of Elba’s diagnosis, celebs shared their well-wishes on social media.

Ugh. Stay safe and strong, we're with you!! ♥️ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 16, 2020

“Take care of yourself, bruh. Thanks for sharing,” Sterling K Brown responded.

Laverne Cox tweeted, “Be well @idriselba and thanks for sharing this needed message.”

Maybe thoughts and prayers aren’t entirely in fashion but I’d love for all you praying sorts to pray for my friend @idriselba, one of the greatest guys I know, AND to practice as much social distancing as you possibly can in the following weeks. Love you, Idris. ❤️🙏❤️ https://t.co/etr36BpZm5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 16, 2020

This is worth watching. Much respect for @idriselba getting the message out. Wishing him all the best. #StopTheSpread https://t.co/ICbnA0CVOo — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 16, 2020

On Tuesday, Elba returned to Twitter for a live update. In two separate videos, the actor opens up about overcoming his reluctance to come forward with his diagnosis due to concerns he might be stigmatized. When he saw Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson being so transparent about their diagnoses, he felt inspired to come forward himself.

“Yesterday was good and bad. Bad because I tested positive, but it was also good because it opened up a lot of conversation around it. I think it made it a lot more real for some people. Definitely made it more real for me and my family,” he explained.

“There was so many positive responses to, you know, me talking about it. Some negative too. But there were some definite positive ones. I certainly felt… my wife and I felt like it was the right thing to do, to share it with you guys,” he added.

He also addressed backlash from those who felt his wife Sabrina Dhowre — who had not been tested for COVID-19 — was by his side when he revealed his diagnosis.

Noting that he feels “asymptomatic,” he said that “Sabrina today finally managed to get a test, and we’re thankful for that. Generally, Sabrina‘s fine. Nervous of course. Worried. Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side.”

He added: “We calculated that risk and decided to be together. Hope you guys can understand that.”

You can watch Elba’s videos below: