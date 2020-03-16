Amy Adams Joins Instagram For A Good Cause With Jennifer Garner’s Help

Amy Adams has officially joined Instagram.

On Monday, the 45-year-old actress finally joined the ‘gram to help promote a good cause.

Adams’ first post was an eight-minute-long IGTV video, announcing she’s partnering with Jennifer Garner to launch #SaveWithStories.

“I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time. My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES – a spot to watch your favourite celebrities read your favourite children’s books,” she explained in the caption. “We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength’s NO KID HUNGRY.”

⁣

“THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help!” she added. “These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom.”

She concluded the post insisting every little bit helps and there is no maximum or minimum donation.