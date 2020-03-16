Kris Jenner Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Kris Jenner is taking all precautions to prevent the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

A source tells ET that the 64-year-old reality star was recently tested for the flu-like virus. The test came back negative.

“Kris Jenner has been tested for coronavirus after attending Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge’s birthday bash a couple weeks ago,” the source says. “Grainge tested positive and Jenner wanted to make sure she was being proactive in getting tested.”

“Kris wasn’t sick and didn’t have any symptoms, but since she was in contact with someone who tested positive, she took the test,” the source adds. “Jenner luckily tested negative for coronavirus.”

According to Billboard, Grainge is currently undergoing treatment at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, other celebrities have taken to social media to directly address their exposure to COVID-19. Idris Elba announced via Twitter on Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus, just days after Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first stars to publicly announce they were diagnosed.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” Elba tweeted. “I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

“Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he continued. “I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

