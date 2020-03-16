Jann Arden To Host Facebook Concert

Jann Arden is bringing a bit of light to all of those stuck at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Canadian singer was due to be inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame during the Juno Awards that were to take place on March 15, but were cancelled.

“I’m going to do a Facebook mini concert at 3 pm mountain time today ….on the Jann Arden ‘official’ page,” she wrote on Twitter.

I’m going to do a Facebook mini concert at 3 pm mountain time today ….on the jann Arden “official” page. Thanks for the super cool idea prompt @snieckus — jann arden (@jannarden) March 16, 2020

Arden then gave props actress Naomi Snieckus for the idea.

She also shared a similar message on her Facebook page, “I’ll be doing a little mini concert today on here live at 3 PM mountain time. I’ll sing four or five songs and we can hang out for a bit and cheer each other on. Don’t expect me to shower. Because that ain’t happening. Ha ha ha.”