‘Big Brother Canada’ To Continue Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Despite the growing coronavirus concerns, Global’s “Big Brother Canada” will remain in production.

In a statement to ET Canada, Global and Insight Productions says they will continue to broadcast the series.

“Insight Productions has taken precautionary measures for Big Brother Canada with regards to COVID-19,” the statement began. “The health and safety of the staff, crew, houseguests, and audience members are of the utmost importance and effective March 12, Insight Productions suspended audience members from attending live tapings of the show until further notice.”

As many fans know, the hit reality series has the houseguests already quarantined without contact with anyone from the public, including crew as all cameras are remote-controlled. Moving forward, the series will operate without a live audience on eviction nights.

“Global and Insight Productions will continue to broadcast and produce Big Brother Canada as scheduled until further notice. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will advise on any changes to the production or broadcast schedules,” the statement said.

Adding, “As part of the production’s precautionary measures, the houseguests have been provided a thorough update on the domestic and international status of COVID-19 along with an update that all houseguest’s family members remain unaffected by COVID-19 at this time. In addition to having been in isolation for more than three weeks, the production has a resident doctor who has assessed and determined that no houseguests have exhibited any signs or symptoms related to COVID-19. In light of the extremely unique situation regarding COVID-19, the houseguests were each provided a letter from home and remain in the Big Brother house at their own will. The houseguests will continue to be monitored and updated on the situation, in addition to other precautionary measures including further sanitization of all set pieces and limiting movements of crew on location.”

“Big Brother Canada” airs Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.