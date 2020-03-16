Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Remains Open In Spite Of Mayor’s Closure Mandate Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Kid Rock is keeping his Nashville bar open despite the growing concerns of COVID-19.

The country star and Big Ass Honky Tonk And Steakhouse’s co-owner, Steve Smith, spoke to Fox Nashville in response to Mayor Cooper’s hope to combat the viral coronavirus with closures of all bars and shops on their iconic music strip.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother Canada’ To Continue Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns

“We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Cooper to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless there’s a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses,” he began.

Adding, “However, a Tootsie’s patron as immediate as last night, mentioned having lived through the polio epidemic and didn’t recall such extreme measures being handed down in history.”

RELATED: Kris Jenner Tests Negative For Coronavirus

JUST IN: Several bars on Lower Broadway, including popular Tootsies, Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock’s bar, will remain OPEN after Nashville mayor asked them to close over #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LfGJ1ZfzoU — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 15, 2020

Along with Rock’s bar, Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s, Honky Tonk Central and The Diner have all refused to close.