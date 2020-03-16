Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Remains Open In Spite Of Mayor’s Closure Mandate Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo: CPimages
Kid Rock is keeping his Nashville bar open despite the growing concerns of COVID-19.

The country star and Big Ass Honky Tonk And Steakhouse’s co-owner, Steve Smith, spoke to Fox Nashville in response to Mayor Cooper’s hope to combat the viral coronavirus with closures of all bars and shops on their iconic music strip.

“We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Cooper to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless there’s a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses,” he began.

Adding, “However, a Tootsie’s patron as immediate as last night, mentioned having lived through the polio epidemic and didn’t recall such extreme measures being handed down in history.”

Along with Rock’s bar, Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s, Honky Tonk Central and The Diner have all refused to close.

