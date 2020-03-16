Prince William And Kate Middleton Won’t Take Part In Their Traditional St. Patrick’s Day Plans

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s St. Patrick’s Day won’t be the same this year.

The two traditional attend the Irish Guards Parade where the Duchess of Cambridge hands out shamrocks, they greet the Irish Wolfhound and have a pint of Guinness.

Yet this year, the Irish Guards’ first battalion is currently deployed in Iraq and South Sudan so no parade is happening. Although it would have likely been cancelled anyway due to the coronavirus precautions.

However, that didn’t stop the royal duo from celebrating all things Irish as they undertook an official visit to the country earlier in March.

Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images

William and Kate learned about sustainable farming, met the President of Ireland’s Bernese Mountain dog Brod (who also met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the past) and made sure to have a sip of Guinness as they toasted the Irish Guards.