Niall Horan Giggles Through ‘The Late Late Show’ Segment ‘Tweet Dreams’

Niall Horan is bringing some laughter to his fans while COVID-19 continues to cause chaos across the globe.

During his week at “The Late Late Show With James Corden” to promote his brand new album Heartbreak Weather, the Irish heartthrob, 26, joined in on the show’s hilarious segment “Tweet Dreams”.

RELATED: Niall Horan Wishes Fans Would Put Away Their Phones At His Concerts

The point of the web series is simple – “to read some of the weird and hilarious dreams that fans have posted about him on Twitter.”

“I had a weird dream that Niall Horan was Shawn Mendes’ father,” one tweet read.

Another added, “I had a strange dream about trying to invite Niall Horan over to my house, specifically to eat some soup.”

RELATED: Niall Horan Channels A Local News Weatherman In New Video For ‘Heartbreak Weather’

But the tweet that really got Horan laughing, read, “Weirdest dream ever last night. Niall Horan performed in a giant concrete bowl. People were taken to their seats in shopping carts then… here comes the weird part… he performed ‘Slow Hands’ with the Teletubbies.”

Heartbreak Weather is available to stream everywhere now.