‘Fargo’ Production And Release Date Pushed Back As Coronavirus Concerns Worsen

FX’s “Fargo” is the latest series to halt production as concerns of COVID-19 continue to worsen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, set to star Chris Rock in the fourth season, announced that not only has filming stopped with only two episodes left to shoot, but their April 19 premiere date will also no longer stand.

The upcoming season is set in 1950s Kanas City with Rock as the head of a major crime family. It has been filming in Chicago for the past several months.

“Fargo” was supposed to roll out its first two episodes next month, with the final eight to follow weekly, but it has been postponed indefinitely.

The anthology series previously starred Ewan McGregor, Kristen Dunst, Martin Freeman and more.

“Fargo” is one of a number of series that have halted production due to the outbreak of coronavirus, including, “The Morning Show” and “Riverdale”.