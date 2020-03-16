2020 Met Gala Postponed Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Fashion’s biggest night will not take place on the first Monday of May this year.

Vogue announced that the 2020 Met Gala that was to take place on May 4 has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns. The news comes after the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the event takes place, announced last Thursday that they would be closing its doors “until further notice” after two of its employees showed symptoms of the virus.

In a piece written by Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, she confirmed the postponement of the gala. “One day that will not arrive on schedule will be the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, About Time. Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date,” she wrote before assuring fans, “In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue.”

The theme and the co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala were announced in November 2019. In addition to Wintour, the French designer Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton was to join actors Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep as this year’s co-chairs.

As for the theme, About Time: Fashion and Duration, the concept was going to “trace more than a century and a half of fashion, from 1870 to the present, along with a disruptive timeline, as part of the museum’s 150th anniversary celebration.”

The concept was also going to be “employing philosopher Henri Bergson’s concept of la durée, time that flows, accumulates, and is indivisible, the exhibition will explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate the past, present, and future.”

On top of all that, the event’s theme was going to be examined through the writings of the late writer Virginia Woolf, who was to serve as the “ghost narrator” of the exhibition, according to the museum’s release at the time.

