Robbie Amell Stars In ‘Upload’ Trailer From Amazon Prime Video

Robbie Amell is adjusting to the afterlife in Amazon Prime Video’s new trailer for “Upload”.

The series stars Amell as an app developer named Nathan who meets his early demise. In this future earth, humans are able to “upload” themselves into their preferred afterlife.

Nathan is greeted by Nora (Andy Allo) in his version of heaven. The sci-fi comedy follows Nathan as he adjusts to living in the afterlife and Nora as she struggles to stay afloat as a customer support representative at a luxury afterlife community.

There is no confirmed premiere date for “Upload”. The Amazon Prime Video series began production in Vancouver last May.