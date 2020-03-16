‘Saturday Night Live’ To Postpone Next Three Shows Due to COVID-19

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” has postponed its next three shows.

According to NBC, due to the growing concerns of coronavirus the live show has come to a halt for the next few weeks.

John Krasinski and musical guest Dua Lipa were supposed to appear on the March 28 episode, but since the show films in front of a live audience in New York City, showrunners have decided to pull the plug.

“The safety of our employees continue to be our top priority. We will monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows on an ongoing basis as further information develops,” the spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News.

Krasinski would have used his appearance on “SNL” to plug his upcoming “A Quiet Place 2”, a sequel to the hugely popular film from 2018, but promotion for that has also been cancelled/postponed.

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.