Jimmy Fallon & His Daughters Help Curb Coronavirus Spread With ‘#WashYourHandsSong’

Jimmy Fallon and his kids are stressing the importance of hand-washing.

“The Tonight Show” host and his two daughters — Winnie Rose Fallon, 6, and Frances Cole Fallon, 5 — teamed up for a little music video called, “#WashYourHandsSong”.

Rather self-explanatory, the song urges listeners to wash their hands amid global efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Fallon also encourages listeners to avoid touching their faces.

Fallon has experienced first-hand the impact coronavirus is having on Hollywood. “The Tonight Show” is one of many late-night shows who first forward without a live studio audience and then stopped shows altogether in light of the pandemic.