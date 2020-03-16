‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘The Witcher’ Actor Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The Witcher” and “Game of Thrones” actor announced on Monday that he had contracted the virus. Hivju, 41, explained the situation on Instagram.

RELATED: Celebs Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

“Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID-19,” Hivjui said. “My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health — I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful.”

“Just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals,” he concluded. “Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”

The Norwegian actor was recently on the set of “The Witcher”. Netflix has announced they are doing a deep clean of their production as a result of the outbreak.

“We paused production prior to becoming aware of this, but as a further precaution we will be closing production offices and Arborfield immediately and arranging for deep cleaning and disinfection,” Netflix said in a statement published by Deadline.

RELATED: ‘SNL’ To Postpone Next Three Shows Due to COVID-19

“We are in the process of contacting those who were in close contact with the relevant individual,” Netflix added. “However, due to the nature of this production, it is recommended that crew and cast self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their temperature, and seek medical advice if they experience any symptoms.”

Hivju joins a growing list of celebrities including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba who have contracted COVID-19.