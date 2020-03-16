Kim Kardashian Discovered A Lobster Walking Down The Street Of Her Neighbourhood

Things are getting out of hand–quickly.

Kim Kardashian shared a surprising discovery on the streets of her Calabasas neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

“Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas! What is happening?!?!?!” the reality star captioned a clip on her Twitter.

Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas! What is happening?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/h5cy1IzTPI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 16, 2020

Her followers were just as confused.

“Kim the world is broken completely broken,” wrote one person.

Another added, “this lobster managed to meet a Kardashian before me….”

A third person said, “The lobster was in water with too many other lobsters and was aware of the CDC guidelines. Social distancing.”