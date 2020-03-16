Ryan Guzman Credits Visiting A Firehouse Before Appearing On ‘9-1-1’ For Making Him A ‘Better Actor’

Ryan Guzman first danced his way into Hollywood as the lead in 2012’s “Step Up Revolution”. That breakout performance led to the sequel “Step Up All In”, stalking Jennifer Lopez in “The Boy Next Door”, as well as TV gigs on “Pretty Little Liars”, “Heroes Reborn” and “Notorious”. Currently, the charming Guzman stars as Eddie Diaz in the hit procedural “9-1-1”, a part that unexpectedly fell into his lap.

“I actually wasn’t looking for much,” Guzman tells ET Canada. “I was going out for different auditions. My agents know I have had a couple of bad interactions with television. They came to me and they asked me to audition for this one role for a show, which I can’t remember the name of. I went to test for it. It didn’t end up working for me, but I came to find out two months later that Fox loved my audition so much that they found a role for me in ‘9-1-1’ and presented me with the opportunity to join the cast. At that time, it was a massive blessing because I had just found out I was going to be a father as I was heading off to Romania to film a movie. It was a chaotic time, but it was the most beautiful blessing.”

To prepare for the role, Guzman did his homework including visiting a firehouse and interacting with firefighters.

“The brotherhood there is so tight-knit,” Guzman says. “They finish each other sentences. They make fun of each other all the time. Throughout all the craziness that they go through in their day-to-day lives, if it calls for it, they are really there for each other. They will be there for their little girls, for the birth of their children or the death of their spouse. It really is an all-encompassing love that they have for each other.”

He continues, “That’s what you need for the job and what we like to portray in ‘9-1-1’, is that Hen, Chimney, Bobby, Buck and Eddie are this unit, this family, that feed off of each other.

RELATED: Ryan Guzman Reveals His 1-Year-Old Son Couldn’t Breathe During ‘Nightmare’ Incident

Guzman adds that is taught him “to be a better actor” because now he can “venture into a more emotional standpoint.”

“Obviously, my character is a single father. My character is a very guarded individual, so coming into a firehouse that is so family-oriented forces him to break down that barrier. In turn, it allowed me as an actor to break down those barriers for myself.”

Guzman credits Eddie’s son, Christopher, for adding another layer to his character saying that the young actor, Gavin McHugh, is “a beacon of light.”

“Looking at who Gavin is naturally and what he plays on TV, it’s almost inherent that he enriches the people around him, whether on or off set,” offers Guzman. “What I like to think of Eddie taking on the challenge of being a single father, helping out a kid with cerebral palsy, that in return Eddie is helped out so much by his son. A lot of times when Eddie is feeling down, he has his son. Those times when Eddie doesn’t feel he can go any further, he has his son. Eddie needs his son more so than his son needs Eddie.”

Jack Zeman / ©Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Guzman, 32, relates to that parental dynamic now more than ever after becoming a father in January 2019.

“Now that I can see my own son, and notice that my son is a direct reflection of me and what I want for my son, it just amplifies the work ethic and what I need to do to become a better person in general, so that he inherits all those good traits and doesn’t have to work as hard as dad did,” Guzman says. “It’s helped me out so much.”

Christopher isn’t the only man in Eddie’s life. One duo viewers keep shipping is Eddie and Buck. The two firefighters started on a rough patch – Buck seemed jealous of Eddie – but they’ve become best buds over the past two seasons. Their undeniable chemistry even caused a store’s Christmas elf to mistake them for a couple in one episode. It’s a bromance Guzman gets a kick out of.

“Any time that we are a little too close to each other on screen, we already assume and notice it is going to be turned into a meme,” Guzman says with a chuckle. “Even when we are not close to each other at all, if we are sharing a look or I’m looking in his general direction, it turns into a meme. We definitely have fun going back and forth and showing each other, ‘Hey, have you seen this one?’”

When “9-1-1” returns Monday, it’s Eddie and Buck to the rescue when a skydiver finds himself hung up on an airplane.

“Eddie and Buck have the smart idea to go surfing on a fire engine to try and save this guy,” explains Guzman. “We come back full throttle and do these kind of Tom Cruise events to save people.”

This year has been tough for Eddie. He almost lost his son to a tidal wave. His ex-wife was struck and killed by a car. But it’s the upcoming episode that will delve into what truly makes him tick.

RELATED: Oliver Stark Teases A Buck And Abby Reunion On ‘9-1-1’: Connie Britton ‘Was Really Hard To Replace’

“What we saw last of Eddie was him breaking down about his deceased ex-wife,” Guzman reports. “Now we get to see a little bit of why he took so long to break down and what was stopping him from accessing those emotions. We go back into Afghanistan to see how he exactly received his silver star. We get to dive a lot deeper into the relationship of Eddie and Christopher. It’s massive.”

“9-1-1” season-openers tend to be insane. The first responders previously weathered an earthquake and a tsunami. If Guzman had his druthers, a future crisis would see Eddie and company out of their element and, pun intended, stepping up.

“The only thing we really haven’t done is tornadoes, but we will leave that to our spinoff, ‘Lonestar’,” Guzman says. “Maybe a flood of some sort where landslides are happening, and everything was sinking. It would be hard to do in Los Angeles because it doesn’t really rain much here.”

“I’ve always pitched this idea, even though it’s never going to happen,” he concludes. “I’ve pitched going across the pond to Europe. The whole crew is taking a mini-trip to get away from everything. And, while they are on this trip, some natural disaster happens. Obviously, since they are not firefighters there, they have to act as if they are civilians, but doing firefighter things.”

“9-1-1” airs Mondays on Global TV.