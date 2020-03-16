Dierks Bentley Closes Bar & Grill, Promises To Give Employees $1,000 Each

Dierks Bentley is keeping his employees in mind as he shuts down Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Nashville.

The country crooner announced he is temporarily closing the doors of his bar and grill in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic. Bentley has promised to pay each of his employees $1,000 to help them in the meantime.

“I am immediately going to give each of our 90 hourly employees $1,000 to help in the short run as our community and country try to get a handle on the situation,” he shared in a statement. “I encourage all the bar owners on Lower Broadway to take care of their [workers].”

“Lower Broadway is the heartbeat of Nashville,” Bentley concluded. “Let’s make sure we help the folks that help make the music happen.”

Bentley’s statement comes as more businesses opt to or are forced to close their doors in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.