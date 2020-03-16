Razzies Still Announces Winners Despite Show Being Cancelled, ‘Cats’ Takes Home Most Awards

The 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, still announced their winners (or losers depending on how you look at it) on Monday despite the ceremony being cancelled.

The awards which honour the worst in film gave out the most awards to “Cats” with James Corden taking home worst supporting actor and Rebel Wilson with supporting actress. The film was also named the worst movie as was director Tom Hooper.

The worst actor and actress went to John Travolta for “The Fanatic” and “Trading Paint” and Hilary Duff for “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”, respectively.

Check out the rest of the winner/losers below:

Worst Picture

“Cats” — WINNER

“The Fanatic”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

Worst Actor

John Travolta – “The Fanatic”, “Trading Paint” — WINNER

James Franco, “Zeroville”

David Harbour, “Hellboy”

Matthew McConaughey, “Serenity”

Sylvester Stallone, “Rambo: Last Blood”

Worst Actress

Hilary Duff – “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” — WINNER

Anne Hathaway, “The Hustle”, “Serenity”

Francesca Hayward, “Cats”

Tyler Perry (As Medea), “A Madea Family Funeral”

Rebel Wilson, “The Hustle”

Worst Supporting Actress

Rebel Wilson – “Cats” — WINNER

Jessica Chastain, “Dark Phoenix”

Cassi Davis, “A Madea Family Funeral”

Judi Dench, “Cats”

Fenessa Pineda, “Rambo: First Blood”

Worst Supporting Actor

James Corden – “Cats” — (WINNER)

Tyler Perry, “A Madea Family Funeral” (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry, “A Madea Family Funeral” (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogen, “Zeroville”

Bruce Willis, “Glass”

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs – “Cats” — (WINNER)

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge,” “Cats”

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), “A Madea Family Funeral”

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

Worst Director

Tom Hooper – “Cats” — (WINNER)

Fred Durst, “The Fanatic”

James Franco, “Zeroville”

Adrian Grunberg, “Rambo: Last Blood”

Neil Marshall, “Hellboy”

Worst Screenplay

“Cats” – Lee Hall, Tom Hooper — (WINNER)

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”, Danial Farrands

“Hellboy”, Andrew Cosby

“A Madea Family Funeral”, Tyler Perry

“Rambo: Last Blood”, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

“Rambo: Last Blood” — (WINNER)

“Dark Phoenix”

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

“Hellboy”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property

“Rambo: Last Blood” — WINNER

“Dragged Across Concrete”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“Hellboy”

“Joker”

Razzie Redeemer Award

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite Is My Name” — WINNER

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick 3”, “Toy Story 4”

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Will Smith, “Aladdin”