Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Donate $1 Million To Food Banks: ‘COVID-19 Is An A**hole’

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are doing their part for those impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vancouver-born actor announced online that he and his wife, Lively, will be donating $1 million to food banks. The money will be split between Feeding America in the U.S. and Food Banks Canada up north.

I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you can help, visit, https://t.co/gDZHbYYurJ and/or https://t.co/2fserjQQQs pic.twitter.com/4rb4WpoDKo — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 16, 2020

“If you can give, these organizations need help,” Reynolds said. “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

“I think we can all agree, COVID-19 is an a**hole,” the “Deadpool” star said at the top of the tweet. He also gave out rival Hugh Jackman’s phone number just for kicks.

Lively also expressed her support for the two organizations with a touching message that poked fun at her husband.

“Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self-quarantine, we can stay connected,” Lively wrote in a statement. “Now someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother-in-law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.”