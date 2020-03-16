Scott Helman Hosts Livestream With Special Guest Performances

Scott Helman is giving the fans music whether or not the venues shut down.

Helman, 24, will host a livestream at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Tuesday. The Toronto-born singer-songwriter will perform alongside guests including Johnny Orlando, Hunter Hayes and members of Walk Off The Earth and The Reklaws.

TOMORROW 3pm Instagram live! Much love from isolation xo pic.twitter.com/CGUPbndFeP — Scott Helman (@ScottHelman) March 16, 2020

He “will play some songs, answer questions, read some prose, and whatever else comes to mind,” Helman explained on Twitter.

Helman’s impromptu livestream will occur on Instagram Live via his official Instagram account.