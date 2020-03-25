Scott Helman Hosts Livestreams With Special Guest Performances

Scott Helman is giving the fans music whether or not the venues shut down.

On Wednesday, Helman hosted the most recent edition of his Instagram Live streams. He covered what he called “the best song ever,” Kelsea Ballerini’s “Rainbow”. Helman also performed an acoustic version of his song “The Lion”.

Helman promised guest appearances on the livestream and kicked things off with fellow Canadian singer-songwriter JP Saxe.

The young musician admitted he was a bit stir-crazy since he was already home prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Saxe, meanwhile, has enjoyed some time off touring to be with his significant other.

Helman acknowledged the beauty in how the pandemic is uniting people globally in a once-in-a-lifetime way.

Helman, 24, started hosting livestreams last Tuesday. the Toronto-born singer-songwriter performed alongside guests including Johnny Orlando, Hunter Hayes and members of Walk Off The Earth and The Reklaws.

TOMORROW 3pm Instagram live! Much love from isolation xo pic.twitter.com/CGUPbndFeP — Scott Helman (@ScottHelman) March 16, 2020

He played “some songs, answer questions, read some prose, and whatever else comes to mind,” Helman explained on Twitter.

Helman’s impromptu livestreams occur on Instagram Live via his official Instagram account.