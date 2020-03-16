John Legend To Hold Instagram Live Concert After Being Inspired By Coldplay

On Monday afternoon, Coldplay announced they would be holding a mini Instagram Live concert.

“Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream” Chris Martin tweeted.

RELATED: Coldplay Release Powerful Music Video For ‘Trouble In Town’

Upon seeing the tweet, John Legend was inspired to do his own.

“My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today,” Legend said revealing his concert would be on Tuesday at 1 p.m PT.

It'll be on Instagram Live at @johnlegend. Requests will be accepted. And let me know which other artists I should pass the torch to — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

RELATED: Jann Arden To Host Facebook Concert

Fans can watch the show on his Instagram and “requests will be accepted.”

He then asked people to suggest other artists to “pass the torch to.” Suggestions included Beyonce, Pink and Ed Sheeran.