‘American Idol’ Will Not Air Canadian TikTok Star Vivian Hicks’ Hollywood-Worthy Audition

Vivian Hicks is off to Hollywood but “American Idol” viewers will never know why.

Hicks, a Canadian TikTok star, is among one of the most high-profile talents featured on the new season of “American Idol”. The Internet personality boasts 1.3 million followers on TikTok and 386,000 on Instagram.

Hick, 16, was awarded a golden ticket to Hollywood but her audition will not air on “American Idol”.

“I’m going to Hollywood!” she revealed on Twitter. “Even though my audition for ‘American Idol’ will not be airing, I’m so proud of myself for taking this huge step and for being the first Canadian to ever receive a golden ticket! I’ve met so many amazing artists.”

I’m going to Hollywood!⭐️

If you are not TikTok-aholic, you can join Hicks’ nearly 54,000 YouTube subscribers here.