Bebe Rexha Is Sending Money To Fans Financially Impacted By Coronavirus

Bebe Rexha urged her followers to stay indoors after a friend of a friend died from coronavirus.

Rexha, 30, revealed an acquaintance of her’s died at age 45 after contracting COVID-19. The loss was a stark reminder about the importance of prioritizing the public’s health.

“This is NOT A JOKE. A friend of a friend just died of corona[virus] at the age of 45,” Rexha tweeted on Monday. “STAY INSIDE YOUR F**KIN’ HOUSE AND DO YOUR CIVIC DUTY. PLEASE.”

“The U.S. government should put a stop to rent payments, mortgage payments and utility payments at least until the coronavirus is under control,” she concluded. “Millions of Americans are worried about keeping their jobs and their homes instead of staying safe.”

Rexha is also offering to send money to select followers financially impacted by coronavirus.

There are more than 181,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus globally as of Monday.