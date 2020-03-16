Luke Bryan Asks ‘American Idol’ Contestant Arthur Gunn To Open For Him

Arthur Gunn, real name Dibesh Pokharel, impressed the judges on “American Idol” with his raspy voice.

“Wow,” whispered Luke Bryan to Katy Perry while Gunn performed.

Even after his second song, the judges were nearly speechless.

“You wanna open for me in Detroit, Michigan, in two weeks?” Bryan asked Gunn.

Gunn is originally from Kathmandu, Nepal but has lived in Wichita, Kansas for the past six years.

It wasn’t until moving to Kansas that he fell in love with “bluegrass and country” music.

“I hadn’t listened to those kinds of music before, but I was, like, pulled towards it,” he explained in a 2019 interview with Halla!.

When asked who influences him, Gunn responded, “Musicians like John Martyn, Nick Drake, Bob Dylan, Bukka White, Robert Johnson, Howlin’ Wolf, Sonny Boy Williamson, John Lee Hooker are some although most of them are dead.”