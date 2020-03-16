David Foster, Brett Kissel Announce Livestream Concerts In Light Of Self-Quarantines

David Foster and Brett Kissel are the latest artists to take their performing skills to the Internet.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee, and Brett Kissel have announced upcoming live stream music events as people continue to isolate themselves to curb the spread of coronavirus.

RELATED: John Legend To Hold Instagram Live Concert

Foster and McPhee did their first live stream performance on Monday and will continue to do so every night at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

“I’m the world’s worst piano accompanist for other people’s songs, but Kat is so amazing that she pulls me through,” Foster wrote on Instagram. “Any suggestions are welcome-we were definitely rookies today and I sucked! But fun!”

RELATED: Scott Helman Hosts Livestream With Special Guest Performances

Kissel announced the first of his “Cooped Up Concert Series” live streams on Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT: “Grab a drink, tell your friends, and I’ll see you on Instagram Live.”

These artists join a growing list of stars including John Legend and Scott Helman who are offering fans music in these unique circumstances.