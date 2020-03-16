Mel Brooks And His Son Max Share Hilarious, But Important, Message About Coronavirus

Mel Brookes and his son Max are getting an important message out about coronavirus while social distancing.

In a video posted on social media, Max shows up at Mel’s house while standing outside with a window separating them.

“If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be OK, but if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who can give it to Dick Van Dyke,” Max said. “And before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comic legends. When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect. And so should you.”

Max then lists things like washing your hands and other things you can do to help stop the spread.

RELATED: Mel Brooks Pretended To Pants President Obama While Receiving The National Medal Of Arts — Watch!

“Do your part, don’t be a spreader,” he adds before Mel tells him to “go home.”