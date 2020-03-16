‘Hollywood Week’ On ‘American Idol’ Starts Off On A High Note With Cyniah Elise And Arthur Gunn

Cyniah Elise is quickly becoming one to remember.

Elise, 17, hit the stage for the first night of “Hollywood Week” on “American Idol” where she performed “All I Ask” by Adele.

“Got some R&B talent,” judge Lionel Richie said as she walked off stage.

Elise wasn’t the only singer to blow judges away.

Arthur Gunn, real name Dibesh Pokharel, played “Hard to Handle” which had Katy Perry, Richie and Luke Bryan begging for more.

The judges jumped to their feet, shouting “more” while Bryan started to sing along. Gunn wasn’t one to argue as he continued to sing.