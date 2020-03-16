John Legend Snags Himself Brittney Allen & Her Impressive Low Notes

Brittney Allen is sitting cozy on team John Legend.

Allen impressed the judges with her impressive low notes on a recent Blind Audition episode of “The Voice”. Allen’s cover of “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn was not flawless, but she did a good job of getting back on track.

“I loved the song you chose and I loved your rendition of it,” Legend said. “It really allowed us to hear so much of the contours of your voice. Almost everybody can come up here and hit the high notes and belt, but when you can do the stuff you did on the lower end that’s really exciting for me.

“I did hear you hiccup after I turned for you… but I felt like you recovered pretty quickly from that,” Legend continued “I’m really excited to coach you, Britney.”

Quite a steal for Legend.