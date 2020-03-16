Donald Trump Calls Coronavirus ‘Chinese Virus,’ Celebs React

Hollywood stars are coming out of self-isolation to shade U.S. President Donald Trump for his recent coronavirus remarks.

Trump recently referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese Virus” while addressing the global pandemic on social media. The U.S. President was immediately met with backlash for the racist remark.

“The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “We will be stronger than ever before!”

Verified Twitter users including Mia Farrow and “Avengers: Endgame” star Don Cheadle are among those speaking out against Trump.

Its called the Coronavirus and its now as American as apple pie so stop racist comments. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 16, 2020

chinese virus, huh? wow. still. aren't you feeling like you're in over your head yet? no? https://t.co/lJqjfwgAuN — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 17, 2020

If Trump is going to call #covid19 'the Chinese Virus' then let's start calling the Spanish Flu of 1918 "the Kansas Virus." — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 16, 2020

Wait, we’re back to calling it the Chinese Virus? Wtf? Also, so glad we’re powerfully supporting industries and pitifully supporting real people. https://t.co/kSY8DrbaNa — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) March 17, 2020