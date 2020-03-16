Donald Trump Calls Coronavirus ‘Chinese Virus,’ Celebs React

Hollywood stars are coming out of self-isolation to shade U.S. President Donald Trump for his recent coronavirus remarks.
Trump recently referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese Virus” while addressing the global pandemic on social media. The U.S. President was immediately met with backlash for the racist remark.
“The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “We will be stronger than ever before!”
Verified Twitter users including Mia Farrow and “Avengers: Endgame” star Don Cheadle are among those speaking out against Trump.