Blake Shelton Jokes He’s Sorry For Gwen Stefani’s ‘Voice’ Absence As Ska Singer Gets ‘Stuck’ With Nick Jonas

Gwen Stefani isn’t a coach on this season of “The Voice” — but that hasn’t stopped Blake Shelton from keeping an eye out for talent she might be able to foster.

The country singer couldn’t help but shout out his girlfriend of four years on Monday night’s episode of the NBC singing competition. Blind auditions continued, ushering in ska singer Anders Drerup, who found a spot on Nick Jonas‘ team.

All four coaches — Jonas, Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend — praised Drerup’s talented cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, which Shelton thought would have made him a perfect fit for previous coach Stefani.

“Hey, Buddy, Gwen Stefani’s not on this season!” the “God’s Country” singer joked. “You’re stuck with Nick. I’m sorry!”

Drerup’s sound was certainly reminiscent of Stefani’s days with No Doubt, as he explained to the judges he played in a ska-reggae band “back in the day.” “I figured that would be a good place to start today,” he shared.

“I think it was a phenomenal place to start. I can hear in the higher register of your voice, too, that we’re gonna have a lot of fun with the song selection and actually flipping things around,” Jonas replied. “Yes! Let’s go!”

