‘American Idol’ Favourite Doug Kiker Is Devastated As He’s Axed From The Competition: ‘I Messed Up’

“American Idol” contestant Doug Kiker, a definite fan favourite, got emotional as he was eliminated from the competition on Monday’s show.

Kiker, who works as a garbage man in Alabama, went viral after he belted out Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road” during his audition.

However, the judges weren’t so impressed on the first day of Hollywood Week.

Kiker, who continuously gushed over his two-year-old daughter in his VT, shared, “I’m starting to become who I want to be,” but admitted he was feeling sick before taking the stage.

The judges said, after his a cappella performance of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, that he struggled to stay in the right key, with Katy Perry adding: “I love him but I’m just not sure.”

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Will Not Air Canadian TikTok Star Vivian Hicks’ Hollywood-Worthy Audition

Kiker was then given the devastating news that he wouldn’t be moving on to the next round. He told his other half on FaceTime: “I could’ve sung better, but I messed up.

“But I think I did pretty well for it being my first time.”

Viewers were left furious over the judges’ decision. See some of the reaction below.

American Idol should have put Doug Kiker through! I might stop watching it now. The judges are too stupid.https://t.co/jesqkxqF7W — Thyra Danevirke (@TDanevirke) March 17, 2020

WTH garbage man got eliminated. NOO Doug was robbed #AmericanIdol — American Idol Fan (@krummy09) March 17, 2020

Wrong call by @AmericanIdol to eliminate Doug the garbage man!!!! #BringBackDoug #AmericanIdol — Coach Doug Walters (@dwaltersvball) March 17, 2020