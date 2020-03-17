Stephen Colbert Performs Social Distancing Monologue From ‘Ultra-Secure’ Bathtub

Stephen Colbert is taking extreme measures as the world locks down over coronavirus fears.

On Global’s “The Late Show” on Monday, the host delivered his monologue from a surprising location: his “ultra-secure” bathtub, covered in bubbles, but still wearing his suit, of course.

“The government is telling all of us to avoid human contact indefinitely. And on behalf of the socially anxious everywhere, let me just say, way ahead of you! I’ve been avoiding human contact since before it was cool,” Colbert said.

He also pointed out that this is hardly the first time people have needed to isolate themselves due to an epidemic, and reminded viewers that Sir Isaac Newton was in isolation when he discovered calculus.

The host also said William Shakespeare was in self-isolation when he wrote King Lear, “and of course his most famous tragedy, Romeo and Pornhub.”

Colbert also slammed Donald Trump for mixed messaging on the pandemic in his latest press conference on Monday. But he did have some positive words for the U.S. president, noting the moment Trump’s insistence on a celebration when the crisis is eventually over.

“The important thing was Trump was focused on the future,” Colbert said. “Yes, we will all celebrate the inauguration of anyone else.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.