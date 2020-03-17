Nicole Kidman Dances Along To Keith Urban’s Impressive Livestream Concert

Keith Urban is keeping his fans entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country superstar shared a 32-minute livestream concert Monday night, during which he was joined by his wife Nicole Kidman, who sang and danced along to every song.

“Coming to you live from our warehouse,” announced the singer. “Even though we can’t be in front of all you guys tonight, I wanna be able to play, and just play some songs and bring some entertainment into your screens.”

The singer was originally supposed to play a show in Houston this week but delivered the next best thing once the concert was postponed.

Urban played some of his biggest hits, including “Somebody Like You”, “Blue Ain’t Your Colour”, “Coming Home”, any many more.

Kidman shared a photo of herself at the warehouse gig:

David Foster, Brett Kissel, and John Mayer have also announced upcoming livestream music events as people continue to self-isolate to curb the spread of coronavirus.