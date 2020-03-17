Reese Witherspoon Recalls The Dangers Of Being A Child Working In An Adult World: ‘Bad Things Happened To Me’

Reese Witherspoon discusses working as a child actor, sexuality, and more in a tell-all new interview with Vanity Fair.

Witherspoon reflects on being a child working in an adult world before young women had a support system to speak out about their experiences.

“Bad things happened to me,” she admits. “I was assaulted, harassed. It wasn’t isolated. I recently had a journalist ask me about it. She said, ‘Well, why didn’t you speak up sooner?’

“And I thought, That’s so interesting to talk to someone who experienced those things and then judge them for the way they decide to speak about them.

“You tell your story in your own time when you’re ready. But the shame that she tried to put on me was unreal, and then she wrote about how selfish I was for not bringing it up sooner. There wasn’t a public reckoning 25 years ago when this stuff happened to me. There wasn’t a forum to speak about it, either.”

Credit: Jackie Nickerson

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Narrates ‘Fierce Queens’, Nature Series About The World’s Most Powerful Female Animals

Witherspoon continues, “Social media has created a new way for people to express themselves that I didn’t have. That’s the great strength in power and numbers.”

The “Legally Blonde” favourite, who is now an actor, producer, and entrepreneur, also talks about her sexuality and how she’s never felt the need to pose for men’s magazines.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Admits Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’ After Nashville Tornadoes And Coronavirus Outbreak

“When I came up in the business, there were all these men’s magazines we were told to cater to. I was never in Maxim. I was never picked as a GQ girl, and I’m okay with that because that’s not how I wanted to be viewed,” the star shares. “I always say, ‘Funny doesn’t sag.’ And you can’t be rendered obsolete if you just keep being funny. Guess what gets rendered obsolete? Your boobs go south, your face goes south, your ass goes south, but you can always be funny.”