Ariana Grande Fan Arrested With Love Note Outside Her L.A. Home

Ariana Grande might want to beef up security against stalkers.

On Saturday afternoon, a man in his 20s was arrested at Grande’s Los Angeles home, TMZ reported.

According to law enforcement, the man circumvented the home’s surrounding security measures and made it to her front door.

After the trespasser knocked on the door, the property manager answered and explained that Grande was not home. The police were called to the scene and, while arrested, the man reportedly spat on one of the officers.

Police also found on the intruder’s person a love note addressed to Grande, along with directions to her house.

The man has been charged with misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery for the spitting incident.