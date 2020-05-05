Ariana Grande Granted Restraining Order Against Fan Arrested With Love Note Outside Her L.A. Home

A judge has granted Ariana Grande’s request for a permanent restraining order after an obsessed fan was arrested on her property back in March.

As TMZ reports, a judge granted a permanent restraining order for Grande’s mother, Joan, which extends to Ariana, that is dated until May 5, 2025.

According to the order, the alleged intruder, Fidel Henriquez, isn’t permitted to come within 100 yards of Grande’s mother’s home, her vehicles, and Joan and Ariana Grande themselves.

In addition, adds TMZ, he has also been ordered “not to harass, threaten, intimidate or contact them in any other fashion — which covers everything from written correspondence to phone calls as well as any form of electronic messages, including texts and social media DMs.”

It all began in late March when Henriquez was arrested at Grande’s Los Angeles home, TMZ reported.

According to law enforcement, the man circumvented the home’s surrounding security measures and made it to her front door.

After the trespasser knocked on the door, the property manager answered and explained that Grande was not home. The police were called to the scene and, when placed under, reportedly spat on one of the officers.

Police also found on the intruder’s person a love note addressed to Grande, along with directions to her house.

According to TMZ, Henriquez was been charged with misdemeanour trespassing and felony battery for the spitting incident.