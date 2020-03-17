Nick Jonas Joins ‘The Voice’ Contestant Kevin Farris For Song After Audition

By Corey Atad.

This “Voice” contestant’s guitar-strumming style had Nick Jonas over the moon.

During the latest blind auditions, singer Kevin Farris took the stage with a lively performance of Johnnyswim’s “Home”.

The performance earned two chair turns — from Jonas and John Legend — who promptly duelled for the 33-year-old singer-songwriter’s affections.

Jonas went a step further, though, getting up to sing a duet of the Jonas Brothers’ 2008 hit “Lovebug”.

That move apparently did the trick, and Farris joined Jonas’ team.

