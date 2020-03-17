An Emotional Amber Fiedler Returns To ‘American Idol’ Stage After Giving Birth, Has Judges On Their Feet With Stunning Performance

Amber Fiedler has the “American Idol” judges on their feet with a stunning rendition of Andra Day’s “Rise Up” during Hollywood Week.

Viewers last saw Fiedler when she was 38 weeks pregnant during the audition phase of the competition.

She previously wowed the judges with a cover of Etta James’ “Trust in Me”.

In the latest clip, she tells Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan how she’d given birth to the little one then gave her up for adoption to a loving family, with the baby girl being named Nora Rose.

The 23-year-old shares in a VT, “It felt peaceful and I’m really happy with my decision.”

She adds, wiping away the tears: “If I’m not ready to be a mom why would I put her through that?

“I never would have thought that this would have been my life,” she says, hoping she can help girls going through a similar situation.

Will her latest efforts see her through to the next round?