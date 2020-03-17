Tom Brady Announces Departure From New England Patriots: ‘I Don’t Know What My Football Future Holds’

Tom Brady is leaving New England.

The legendary NFL quarterback announced on Tuesday that he is departing the Patriots, a team he has been with since 2000. The six-time Super Bowl champion assured he was Team Patriots for life.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

“I wanted to say thank you to all of my incredible fans and Patriots supporters,” Brady began. “MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.”

“I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” he concluded. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we shared — a lifetime full of fun memories.”

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

The move caught a number of celebrities off-guard, including actor Josh Gad and musician Ryan Hurd.

6 Super Bowl wins. 3-time MVP. But Tom Brady's greatest achievement as a New England Patriot: Chugging beer faster than @StephenAtHome #LSSC pic.twitter.com/u09mS6q1b3 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 17, 2020

Assuming you are grad transferring back to Michigan as this is the only logical move. https://t.co/6jE6qBk3CZ — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) March 17, 2020